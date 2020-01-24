If you're like most of us here, you can't get enough of artist Andrew Bell's line of collectible bugdroid figures from Dead Zebra. No Android enthusiast's desk is complete without one or two (or 10). Today brings with it the announcement of the latest limited-edition figure you can add to your collection. A new rat-themed figurine is now available in commemoration of the approaching Lunar New Year.

If you happen to be reading this post and have never purchased a Dead Zebra figure of your own, these roughly 3" tall plastic sculptures feature poseable arms and a rotating head. This year's model, a highly stylized rodent figure, comes wearing a tiny gold medallion to symbolize its association with wealth. Due to limited quantities, there is a suggested purchase limit of one bugdroid per household. Thankfully, the odds of receiving the coveted gold edition of this year's figure have been improved drastically to 50/50 from the 1/10 shot offered during the Year of the Pig in 2019.

Time is of the essence, as these figures are on sale now for $12. If past sales are any indication, you have a few hours, at most, to add one of these Lunar New Year figures to your collection. Ready your wallet and follow the link below to get one for yourself.