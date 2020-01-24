Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the work-week is finally here, which means it's time once again to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Today's list is a long one, with more than a few notable apps, and a slew of quality games, such as Meteorfall: Journeys, River Legends, and Out There: Ω Edition (which just received a significant content update, so make sure you don't miss out on this sale). As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 36 temporarily free and 48 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Nature Sound Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- LED Scroll Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Little Magnet BT Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spacewatch - A Solar System Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fake GPS Location PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Your Voice Calculator Pro ( Christmas Sale 🎄) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- secret letter pro - (Ad-free) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Boundo: System Tool Set $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Rover - Stargazing Guide $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Augustro Music Player $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cleaner by Augustro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- RAM & Game Booster by Augustro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ToaZZle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- IQ Test - Premium IQ Test $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Riddle Me 2019 - A Riddles game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hunter Rush - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stories: Escape from Paradise $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- TranzBi - Transparent Wallpaper on your Screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Launcher XP - Android Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pocket PC $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rapid Launcher XP $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Lunescope 🔭🌘 Moon Viewer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PolarAligner Pro (Astro Tool) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Musific Pro - Music App, Mp3 & Audio Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Immersive Mode Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pie Controls — Navigation Gestures $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Demonstar : Android Edition (Full,ads-free) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Funny Bunny Adventures: Fairy Tale $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Meteorfall: Journeys $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lil Big Invasion: A Rescue Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Monster RPG 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Wanna Survive $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bright Memory Mobile $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Knights : Story Based RPG $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $8.99 -> $6.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.60; Sale ends in 6 days
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NES Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HexRoller $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Monster $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Noch mal! $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game! $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bottom of the 9th $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Out There: Ω Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
Icon packs & customization
- Fiction REBORN $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flamingo KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat TearDrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flawless KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frizzy KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juno Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
