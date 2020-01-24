Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the work-week is finally here, which means it's time once again to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Today's list is a long one, with more than a few notable apps, and a slew of quality games, such as Meteorfall: Journeys, River Legends, and Out There: Ω Edition (which just received a significant content update, so make sure you don't miss out on this sale). As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 36 temporarily free and 48 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games