Smart devices are becoming increasingly popular in the kitchen, mainly because our hands tend to be dirty, and it's particularly convenient to control devices with your voice while doing other tasks. As one of the leaders in smart home infrastructures, Amazon wanted to be a bigger part of your connected kitchen by announcing its Alexa-enabled smart oven back in September. If you've been eyeing one, you'll be happy to know the appliance is now in stock on the retailer's site for $250.

As a reminder, the product is a 4-in-1 convection oven, microwave, air fryer, and food warmer. It features more than 30 built-in presets, a temperature probe, and a 'scan-to-cook' feature that can configure heating options for food purchased from Amazon. In addition, it's compatible with Alexa, and the latter can notify you when the oven is preheated or when your food is done, which is particularly handy if you're in another room.

As the smart oven doesn't come with a microphone and speaker, you'll have to pair it with an existing Echo device for it to work with Alexa. Thankfully, it comes with a free Echo Dot if you don't already have one. Surprisingly, you can also buy the oven without the Echo Dot, but you'll end up paying the same price, so you might as well get the speaker.