Google's original Home speaker has gone without a hardware refresh in the three years and change since its release, and honestly, that's okay — it still does everything it needs to do just fine. If you're looking to get your hands on a second (or third, or fourth...), there's never been a better time: you can pick one up for just $45 today at GameStop.

Sales on Google's speakers are hardly uncommon, but this deal is good for nearly half off the normal going rate on the Home lately. Just add the speaker to your cart to get the discount. The product's page says there's a limit of one per order (because of "Lithium Battery Restrictions?"), but shipping is free.