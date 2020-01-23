Telegram is a messaging app jam-packed with features, but it isn't resting on its laurels. A new version of the app includes reworked options for creating polls, allowing people to create multiple-answer polls and quizzes.

There are three new types of polls. First is 'Visible Votes,' where you can see exactly who in a group voted for each option. Next is 'Multiple Answers,' where people can select multiple answers to a question. Finally, 'Quiz Mode' functions like a regular poll, but with only one correct option (and a confetti effect will appear if you pick the right one).

Telegram has also updated its Bot API with support for these new poll options, so bots can create quizzes and other fun activities. Other new features in the update include a setting to change the round corners on messages and a progress indicator for downloads (which used to be iOS-only).

The update is rolling out now on the Play Store, but if you don't have it already, feel free to grab it from APKMirror.