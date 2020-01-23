The OnePlus 6T is getting to be a bit old, but it's still a great phone to buy, especially since OnePlus has been keeping up with updates. If you're on T-Mobile, you can now get the carrier version of the 6T for just $349.00 from OnePlus' online store.

The model on sale is the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant — that's still more RAM than the Pixel 4. Other specifications include a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6.1-inch 1080p AMOLED screen (with a slight cutout at the top for the front camera), and a large 3,700mAh battery with Fast Charge support. There's no headphone jack, though. You can read our full review here.

There are a few minor differences between the unlocked 6T and this T-Mobile variant. This version is only single-SIM, it's carrier-locked to T-Mobile at first (though you can request an unlock once it's completely paid off), the T-Mobile app is pre-installed, and updates lag slightly behind the unlocked 6T. For example, the Android 10 update that began rolling out last month still hasn't hit all the T-Mobile phones.

You can buy the phone from the link below. You can also use our referral code to get $10 off accessories.