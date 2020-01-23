It's still New Year's resolution time (right?), and that means plenty of us are trying to keep an eye on our fitness goals. If you've been hitting the gym, though, you know it can get grunty in there. Luckily, Samsung has a deal to help drown out the gym noise and track your hard work in the process: pick up a Galaxy Fit along with a pair of Galaxy Buds in Aura Glow Silver for a crazily low $150 ($80 off).

The teeny-tiny Fit automatically tracks workouts and wellness stats, like heart rate and steps taken. The watch performs all the basic functions you'd expect, including message display with preset replies, weather tracking, and calendar integration, all on a 120mAh battery that Samsung claims lasts up to seven days on a charge.

The Galaxy Buds will be a great workout buddy while you put your new Fit to the test. We gave them quite a warm review when they debuted last March, praising their long battery life and well-rounded audio. With their light, comfortable design and seven additional hours of charge from the included case, the Buds will get you through your longest gym session and then some.

Considering the best price we've seen for the Galaxy Buds so far is $100, getting them for $50 alongside a pretty decent fitness tracker seems practically like stealing. After selecting your style of Fit you can add the Galaxy Buds to your basket and run away with the whole deal for $150 on Samsung's site.