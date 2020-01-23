Whether you travel a lot or simply want to avoid multiplying the number of wall chargers, getting one with several outlets can be a good idea. If you're looking for a reliable one with USB-C compatibility, you're in luck, as Aukey's 36W USB-C PD wall charger is down to $19 with this deal.

The product can power two devices at the same time, but its total 36W output means it can only deliver half of that when using both outlets, which won't be enough to fill up a laptop and an iPad at full speed simultaneously. However, it's an excellent choice to charge smartphones, earbuds, and even tablets. Its compact size also means it'll fit perfectly in your suitcase when you travel.

To enjoy these savings, you'll first have to apply the on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart. Then, enter promotional code QHQSEDET during checkout to pay just $19.43, which is about $8 less than the regular price.