Spark, the popular email client, made its way to Android back in April. Since then, it received further improvements with the addition of a dark mode in November. Now, the company behind the app, Readdle, is introducing customizable notifications per account, to help you differentiate between emails that require your immediate attention and those that can wait.

The new feature lets users adjust notification styles, sound, vibration pattern, and LED color, depending on the email account. This can be particularly handy if you have different mailboxes configured in Spark and want to clearly identify which account the notification is for. Similarly, if you're a Spark Teams user, you'll be able to do so for each team you're part of.

The new functionality itself isn't mind-blowing, but it's a nice addition to the app. It also brings it on par with Gmail's ability to customize notifications channels for each account, which can be an additional argument for people to switch clients. Spark's idea takes things a bit further, though, as the custom vibration patterns lets you know if you've received an email on your work address, without even taking the phone out of your pocket.