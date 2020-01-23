Motorola hasn't had the best track record for updating its phones, but the company is moving moderately quickly with Android 10. The Moto One Power and One Vision already have the update, and now the next phone to get it is the company's current mid-range flagship: the Moto G7 Plus.
Motorola usually releases updates in South America and India first, and that seems to be the case here: the update has started to roll out to Moto G7 owners in Brazil. If previous rollouts are any indication, those of us in North America and Europe will probably have to wait another few months.
For comparison, Motorola began testing Android 9 Pie for the Moto G6 in January 2019, while the US carrier models didn't get it until June, and the unlocked version finally got Pie in July. You can probably expect a similar timeline for Android 10.
- Source:
- Tudocelular
- Via:
- XDA Developers
Comments