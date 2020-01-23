Following the ridiculously long Android 10 update fiasco for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, a new stable v10.3.1 OxygenOS update for the two devices has started rolling out. Apart from a bump to the December 2019 security patches, the changelog is nothing but fixes: Hotspot Wi-Fi fixes, fingerprint unlock fixes, camera crash fixes, and the omnipresent but undefined system stability and general bug fixes.
The full, fix-riddled changelog is just below:
- System
- Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
- Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
- Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
- Camera
- Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
- Fixed the camera crash issue
- Gallery
- Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery
The most noteworthy of the many fixes included in this update are a fix for fingerprint unlock in cases where you'd get dumped to a black screen, a fix for a problem where the phone might physically heat up past what you'd expect while charging (yikes), and a fix for random disconnects when using the phone as a 5GHz hotspot. Other tweaks including — you guessed it — fixes for the camera and Gallery app are also included.
Reports indicate that the update began rolling out for some devices as early as yesterday. Keep in mind, OnePlus does an incremental rollout for most of its updates, so you may not see the OTA land on your OnePlus 6 or 6T for a while yet. If you're impatient to pull it down now, you can check to see if the update is available for your particular device via the third-party Oxygen Updater app and manually install it yourself.
- Source:
- OnePlus
