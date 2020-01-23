Square Enix has revealed a new Kingdom Hearts game for mobile, and it's tentatively titled Project Xehanort. The reason for this placeholder name is so Square Enix can drum up press by asking everyone to join a Twitter campaign to guess the game's name.

Now, I would like to point out that Square Enix often holds its cards close to its chest, rarely sharing meaningful gameplay videos or screenshots for its free-to-play mobile games, so it's hardly a surprise to see the company lean into this attitude with the launch of today's "guess the name" campaign for Project Xehanort. Not only does this tactic allow the company to show nothing of the title during this public announcement, but it's also an easy way to get attention for what essentially boils down to an ad campaign. As you can guess, I'm not a fan of companies that announce games with nothing to show, especially when it's done on purpose.

Since Square Enix is so tight-lipped, we don't know much about Project Xehanort, but what is known is that the game will contain in-app purchases and that it will be available on Android, Amazon, and iOS this spring. Past that, there's little to go on. However, if you take a look at the only two tweets from the official Project Xehanort Twitter account, you'll notice that the word "experience" is used in both instances when describing the game, and when coupling this insight with the fact that IAPs will be available, it's probably a safe bet to assume the game will be free-to-play while pushing expensive IAPs.

If you'd like to participate in the Twitter campaign to guess the name of Project Xehanort, all you have to do is follow the new @ProjectXehanort account, and then add in a comment with your guess while including the #KHNameContest hashtag. Only one entry per Twitter account is allowed per day, and entrants may not submit entries through more than one account, or else they will be disqualified. This campaign will end on January 28th, at 6:59PM PT, and ten winners will be selected on that date.