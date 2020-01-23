Connected devices are amazingly convenient, but they're also relatively costly. Thankfully, you don't necessarily have to replace your existing appliances to make them smarter, as connected plugs let you add the same level of convenience for a much more acceptable price. Anker is known for building reliable products, and its Eufy smart plug delivers that promise in a compact product. It usually sells for $23, which is relatively pricey, but you can get it for just $14 thanks to this deal.

Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, the socket connects directly to your router without the need for a bridge. Sadly, it only supports 2.4GHz networks, so you might have issues linking it to some 5GHz access points. The plug can handle up to 15A, meaning you can use it with larger electrical devices such as heaters or fans. The compact design doesn't block the second power outlet on the wall, letting you connect another device or stack two plugs on top of each other. Finally, the sockets can be controlled using Alexa, Google Assistant, and the EufyHome app, which also lets you set custom schedules and monitor power consumption.