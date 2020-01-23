Google Assistant has supported the Indonesian language on phones and TVs since March 2018, but since not all Assistant devices are created equal for languages and features, that meant smart speakers were left out of the loop. That's changing now.

Our tipster, Jandy, tells us his Home Mini speaker now understands him when he talks in Bahasa Indonesia, and replies back. This could be a limited test though, so if you speak the language, check it out and see if it works for you too. I chose Indonesia (Indonesia) as my secondary language in Assistant's settings and did a brief test on my Home speaker (using Google Translate to pronounce "What time is it?" and "What's the weather?") and I think it gave me the correct answer. At least it didn't reply in English, that much I'm sure of.

Given Google's previous history of only adding language support in a country along with the Home/Nest speakers' official launch, this could be a sign that the company is getting ready to start selling its smart speakers in Indonesia. We'll keep an eye and let you know if that happens.