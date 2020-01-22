Ting is a massively popular MNVO carrier, where customers are billed only for the calls, texts, and data they actually use — similar to Google Fi and Xfinity Mobile. The carrier offers both GSM and CDMA SIM cards, but Ting said last year that its GSM option would go away. Thankfully, Ting has reversed course, and its customers won't lose access to any networks.

Ting currently allows customers to use either GSM or CDMA SIM cards, even across different lines on the same account. GSM cards use T-Mobile's network, while CDMA cards use Sprint. Ting said last year that it would drop the T-Mobile GSM cards due to uncertainty with the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, but would add Verizon as another CDMA option.

However, in a new 'Ting Ask' video on the company's YouTube channel, Ting confirmed that no networks are being dropped, while the Verizon CDMA option will still happen at some point.

So, if you're a Ting customer, you don't have to worry about losing access to T-Mobile's network. It's still not clear when Verizon's network will become an option, though — Ting originally said it would launch before the end of 2019, while the above video says it will become available this year.