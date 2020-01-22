Sonos recently came under fire when news broke that it's permanently bricking perfectly fine devices as part of its trade-up program. This electronic waste issue might be amplified over the next months as Sonos has announced that it's deprecating software support for some of its older products starting in May. The catch is that if your home includes both legacy and modern devices, none will get updates anymore because Sonos products have to share the same software across a network. This forces you to purchase new speakers or amps if you wish to stay up to date with new features.
Affected products have been manufactured between 2005 and 2015, so some of them aren't much older than four years, which is a short life for audio equipment (even Chromebooks now receive longer support). Sonos cites low memory and a lack of processing power as the main culprit that prevents these devices from receiving future software updates. The company says you can continue using your system as is after May, but over time, "this is likely to disrupt access to services and overall functionality." We're not sure if that's referring to upcoming features or if basic functionality might be impacted.
Sonos also offers its trade-up program as another option, which lets you save 30% on a new product when you brick and recycle your old devices. That solution is still far from cheap. For example, the deprecated Connect:Amp used to go for $500 a few years ago while its successor now costs $650. Even with the 30% rebate, you'll end up paying about $450 for it. Considering Sonos is a multi-room system, you might have to get multiple new products.
In a conversation with The Verge, Sonos said it would "introduce a way for customers who want to keep using their legacy hardware to separate those old products from their main Sonos system," but the details are unclear. Will you still be able to switch between these two networks seamlessly, or will this create two walled gardens? The company doesn't even mention this option in its support documents yet.
The legacy Sonos products on the left will stop receiving support while the modern products on the right will continue getting software updates as long as they're not part of a system that includes legacy devices. You can also sign in to your Sonos account to see which of your amps and speakers are affected.
Technological progress is just natural, and older products become obsolete all the time, but you could claim that Sonos gets out of its way to make the process as costly for consumers and the environment as possible. While its speakers and amps do have line-ins and other ports, making it technically possible to use them without an internet connection, you can't adjust any settings like source volume, compression, or EQ — all of these options live in the Sonos app. Hopefully, the two-network solution communicated to The Verge will not be too restrictive and allow owners to continue using their existing hardware if they're content with it.
