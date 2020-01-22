A year ago, I wrote about the preview build for Grand Mountain Adventure, a gorgeous skiing game that most definitely deserved the attention. In March of this year, the game was officially launched on the Google Play Store and has so far amassed over 300,000 downloads with a solid 4.4-star rating. Suffice to say it's a quality release, and over the previous weekend, one of the developers created a post on Reddit that outlined an upcoming update that will add in snowboarding, twin-tip skiing, and maybe even a few new mountains.
Above you can watch a sneak-peak video for Grand Mountain Adventure's upcoming snowboarding gameplay. It's a short clip but should provide an idea of what's to be expected. We also know that twin-tip skiing should be coming as well as controller support and a few smaller tweaks, plus the possibility of some new mountains. As of yet, no official date has been provided for this update, though it would appear that an iOS port should accompany this work, so there's a possibility we'll receive our update around the same time the iOS version lands.
- Source:
Grand Mountain Adventure will receive a major update on January 22nd
This past August, it was revealed that the gorgeous skiing game Grand Mountain Adventure would receive a significant update, but at the time, it was unclear when we should expect this update to land. Today the developer has revealed that the new snowboarding feature I talked about in August will arrive on January 22nd. But that's not all, we've also learned that Android TV and controller support will also be included with the patch, along with new mountains, improved graphics, and new game features. Clearly, this will be a big update, so if you're a huge fan of skiing and snowboarding games like me, the upcoming additions to Grand Mountain Adventure definitely sound like they will be worth exploring. Until then, if you'd like to check out what the game has to offer right now, just click the Play Store widget linked below to install the game.
Press Release
It’s Snowboard Premiere in Grand Mountain Adventure!
Cancel your ski trip! Sell your gear! Open world skiing game Grand Mountain Adventure is finally announced for iOS and brings snowboarding, improved graphics, and new mountains along.
Stockholm, Sweden - December 12, 2019 The first chapter of the Grand Mountain Adventure series was released in April 2019 for Android only. It quickly gained a lot of attention for its beautiful scenery and explorative open-world gameplay. It was selected as one of the top sporting games for Android on androidauthority.com and the beta was selected one of the best games of 2018 at androidpolice.com. On January 22, 2020, it’s time for its first major update: Snowboard Premiere, which will feature an iOS version, new mountains, snowboarding, vastly improved graphics, and much more.
The Grand Mountain Adventure series is the first and only open-world skiing and snowboarding game for mobile where you get to explore huge mountains and ski resorts filled with busy slopes, backcountry areas, avalanches, and wildlife. Discover challenges and trials hidden around the mountain or take the lift to the top and find your own line down the mountain - the choice will be up to you. Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere will feature a total of 8 mountains to explore, 100+ challenges and trials to compete in and 15+ hours of console-quality gameplay.
What’s new in the Snowboard Premiere?
First time available for iOS, in addition to Android
As the name suggests, Snowboarding… and twin-tip skis
Three new, even larger mountains added, as well as improvements to the first five mountains
Vastly improved graphics engine resulting in even more beautiful environments
New gameplay features such as Flow-o-Meter, Mountain Rank, Replays, Snow Slides, and new tricks
Support for Game Controllers and Android TV
A completely new Piste Map, now in full 3d
Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere will be available in Apple App Store and Google Play Store on January 22, 2020, with the first mountain free, and a single purchase of approximately 4.99$ to unlock the full game.
Teaser Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNxdsrKQe7w
Promocodes (iOS/Android): https://dodistribute.com/access/UWZ6JSTC3f/
Press page: https://www.toppluva.com/press/sheet.php?p=grand_mountain_adventure
Pre-register in Apple App Store:https://apps.apple.com/se/app/grand-mountain-adventure/id1468010739
Download from Google Play Store (and get an update when it arrives): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.toppluva.grandmountain
About Toppluva
Grand Mountain Adventure is the first game developed by Toppluva, a company founded by three snowboarding brothers from Sweden. Development originally started as a passion project over the span of several years. Unlike most games released today, Grand Mountain Adventure is built completely from scratch including a custom game engine, map editor, physics engine, music, models and mountains.
Snowboard Premiere is the latest update for Grand Mountain Adventure, bringing many wanted features
Back in 2018, I was impressed with the preview build of Grand Mountain Adventure, all thanks to a Reddit post created by one of the devs. It was one of the most competent skiing games I had ever played on mobile, and it wasn't even finished. Eventually, a stable build was released on the Play Store, and it has racked up over 500,000 installs over the last year, so clearly, Grand Mountain Adventure is now a reasonably popular game.
Of course, there is always room for improvement, and that's precisely what the game's devs have spent the last year doing. Today marks the release of the latest update for Grand Mountain Adventure on Android (as well as the official release on iOS), and it's a doozy. This update adds snowboards and twin-tip skis to the game, plus players can expect to explore two new mountains (with a third coming in two weeks). The game's graphics have also been improved, and physical controllers are finally supported. Supposedly today's update should also bring Android TV support, but so far, both of my Shield TVs are incompatible with the game, though sideloading may not be out of the question.
For the full changelog, read below:
- Twin-tip skiing and snowboarding so you can land backwards- 3 New mountains (2 in first version, third will appear in two weeks)- Android TV support- Game Controller Support- Pretty much all graphics have been optimized, changed or updated
Press Release
Hit the slopes with open world skiing & snowboarding game Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere launching today
Stockholm, Sweden – January 22, 2020 Toppluva Studio are thrilled to announce the launch today of their hotly
anticipated game Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere on iOS.
Grand Mountain Adventure is the first and only open-world skiing and snowboarding game for mobile
where players can explore huge mountains, ski resorts full of busy slopes, avalanches and bears.
Take on challenges and trials hidden around the mountains or just take the lift to the top and
style your way down. The choice is yours.
Features:
* 8 beautifully detailed mountains
* Over 100 challenges and trials
* Console quality gameplay on mobiles and tablets
* Support for game controllers
* 3D Piste map
“We’re three brothers who love skiing and snowboarding and we’ve poured our hearts into this project,
we’re so excited to see what gamers make of our homage to our favourite past-time. See you on the slopes,”
said Viktor Sehr, Lead Game Designer at Toppluva Studios.
Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere will be available on the Apple App Store and as a major update
on the Google Play Store on January 22, 2020, with the first mountain free, and a single purchase of $4.99
to unlock the full game.
REQUEST A PROMO CODE: (iOS/Android): https://dodistribute.com/access/UWZ6JSTC3f/
iOS Game: https://apps.apple.com/se/app/grand-mountain-adventure/id1468010739
Android Game: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.toppluva.grandmountain
Trailer: https://youtu.be/jUWWj9HrX3c
Press page: https://www.toppluva.com/press/sheet.php?p=grand_mountain_adventure
About Toppluva
Grand Mountain Adventure is the first game developed by Toppluva, a company founded by three snowboarding brothers
from Sweden. Development originally started as a passion project over the span of several years. Unlike most games
released today, Grand Mountain Adventure is built completely from scratch including a custom game engine, map editor,
physics engine, music, models and mountains.
Comments