If you're eyeing a Galaxy Note10 but don't want to spend a fortune on one, you might want to consider a Note9. Even though it's not the company's latest model, it's still a great device that offers amazing performance and shoots great photos. The 512GB model traditionally sells for a whopping $1,250, but you can snatch it for just $685 on Amazon thanks to this deal.

In our review, we appreciated the handset's display, performance, photo quality, and battery life. If you're unfamiliar with its internals, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, comes with 8GB of RAM, and features a 4,000mAh battery. Being a Note, it comes with an S-Pen, which a lot of people appreciate for its added convenience.

If you don't mind getting a phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner and small bezels, this is a pretty sweet deal. The handset comes unlocked and is warrantied by Samsung in the US. Sadly, only the blue version is this low, while the black and lavender colors cost $770 and $894, respectively.