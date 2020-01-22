Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today marks the middle of the week, and usually, Wednesday is the slower day for sales, though I still have a few standouts to share today, such as Game Dev Story and Burly Men at Sea. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Volume Control Panel Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fake GPS Location PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Galaxy invader : infinite shooting premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roll Around 3D - Best Running & escaping game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cube Breaker 3D - Cool break & smashing game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icing Master 3D - Fun casual cake making game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Games - Train your Brain! $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
Sale
Apps
- Habit Streak Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn German from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ear Training PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn to play Drums PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Pixel Classic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sentient (ALPHA) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower UP DX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Game Dev Story $2.49 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Springs Story $5.49 -> $2.75; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paladin - Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ZAS - (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Burly Men at Sea $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
