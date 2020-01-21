Hold off on updating your Twitter app — Android users have been reporting crashes when attempting to launch with stable release v8.28.

@ArtemR is your Twitter app crashing on the Pixel 4? Just updated for me today

to version 8.28.0-release.00 and crashes instantly. pic.twitter.com/qlu8bu0pil — ᴊᴜʟɪᴏ ➐ (@DaX05) January 21, 2020

The Twitter Support account has acknowledged the issue and has cautioned people against updating the app.

We’re investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it’s opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it's fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 21, 2020

If you're not on the latest version, you should probably temporarily prohibit the Play Store from auto-updating Twitter. Head to the app's listing page on the store, then tap the three-dot menu at the top-right corner and deselect the Enable auto-update item.

However, if you have found yourself stuck with v8.28, we have verified and can advise two solutions: