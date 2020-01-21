Running out of power when you're on the go can be a real pain, but this RAVPower external battery has got you covered: It can charge a variety of devices thanks to its three ports and high capacity. It usually sells for $60, but you can now get it for $10 off on Amazon.

The power bank packs 26,800mAh of energy, two USB-A ports, and a 30W USB-C PD outlet. The latter is even enough to fill up a laptop or an iPad Pro, making this battery pack compatible with almost all of your devices. There's also a microUSB input, just in case you'd rather use an older cable, or if you don't have a USB-C to USB-C cable, as the latter is not included in the box.