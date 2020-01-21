People like getting software updates, at least most of the time. Many Samsung users have been dismayed that upgrading to Android 10 and One UI 2.0 meant giving up the Good Lock customization suite. These dark days are nearly over—Samsung says that Good Lock 2020 will roll out on February 3rd.

Last year's Good Lock interface.

Good Lock includes a plethora of features spread over multiple modules like LockStar and MultiStar. With some tinkering, you can use Good Lock to change the design of your lock screen, change system colors, take greater control of multi-window mode, and more. The new Android 10 version of Good Lock will have all this and more, and there's a changelog (shown with the original translation errors).

common Dark Theme support. Follow the One UI 2 principle. We have also updated the profile information to the new version in the information of Goodlock. I put the splash screen of Good Rock main APP

Lockstar The biggest change is internally. Added the ability to automatically arrange elements to match the background. (On-Device AI Technology) Added a notification detail view that was requested by many users. Provides a lock screen auto-off time setting. Starting with One UI 2.1, FaceWidget has been resized. Other settings UI has been improved.

QuickStar Improved coloring segmentation and visibility Clock central position (except for Hole or Notch challenges) is supported.

Taskchanger As Google's OS changes, the most work has been done. Vertical style is added Provides an internal VI queue to distinguish between quickswitch and gesture actions.

Notistar Added custom function for lock screen entry point handle

Multistar Finally, press and hold the Recent button (Recent) to quickly run the app to the split screen or pop-up menu. Popup screen execution You can adjust the size of the gesture area. You can set it to keep certain apps even if you delete them from recently used apps. As soon as the pop-up screen closes, it remembers the last position and runs it again. Multi Sound moves to Sound Assistant.

NaviStar Unfortunately, NaviStar has a late problem and will be looking for it a bit later. Please note that the menu may be displayed depending on the SW update of the terminal. (Sequential progress) Implemented navigation hide feature that was deleted by policy.

ThemePark You can create a theme for dark mode. We added a lot of requests for manual color settings instead of auto.

One Hand Operation Auxiliary handle can be added. You can experience a variety of experiences on the big screen like a tablet. Added a quick toolbar function (Mobile Data, Game Booster). You can execute various activities by expanding the home screen shortcut function. Added vibration feedback setting. Color change of animation is now possible

Sound assistant Internal implementation remains and will be available with new features at the end of February. Provides a menu to provide a vertical style of the volume UI. Moves MultiStar's multi-sound function and provides it with the Volume add-on.



Unfortunately, NavStar (presumably mistranslated as NaviStar above) won't be ready at launch. This tool lets you alter the system navigation UI, and Google did make a lot of changes to that in Android 10. Samsung also notes that Good Lock might not work perfectly when it launches, so be on the lookout for bugs.