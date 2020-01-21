Last month, a tweet by Poco's global head Alvin Tse led to speculation that the Pocophone F2 might launch sometime in 2020. Now, we have concrete evidence that the device is on its way, thanks to a recently discovered trademark application.

The paperwork doesn't say much, but it clearly mentions the company Xiaomi and that it's filing a general trademark for the Poco F2. Details about the actual device aren't listed, so we still don't know what the phone will look like, what hardware it will contain, or when it will launch. However, the Poco F1 launched shortly after its trademark paperwork was leaked, so we might be seeing the Poco F2 in the very near future.

When it comes to great phones that don't cost an arm and a leg, look no further than the lineup by Xiaomi. When we reviewed the Poco F1, we found it to be a well-constructed product with incredible battery life. Here's hoping the Poco F2 follows in its footsteps.