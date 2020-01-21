Although many of Xiaomi's devices have already picked up a taste of Android 10 courtesy of MIUI 11, the popular budget flagship Poco F1 has been curiously excluded to date. That changes now that it's an independent brand, as the first official Android 10 release lands for the device, though it is a beta that you have to manually flash via TWRP — pretty weird.
The news comes courtesy of our friends at XDA Developers. According to the changelog, apart from the update to Android 10/MIUI 11, a handful of other changes, including some status bar/notification tweaks and a fix for scrolling screenshots. Poco also confusingly labels this release as "Stable," but I'd take that with a grain of salt — this is very clearly a beta in limited testing for the time being.
Those looking to move their Poco F1 over to Android 10 should note there's one big caveat: This release can't be installed from either the stock Android 9/MIUI 10 software itself or the phone's default recovery. You have to flash it via TWRP, which is pretty odd, considering it's supposed to be an official release. Anyone concerned about stability or unwilling to unlock their bootloader to get a taste should probably just wait for the official rollout, though intrepid Poco owners can (direct download warning) flash it at their pleasure.
