If you're looking for an affordable Android device that packs all the essentials, the Nokia 2.3 could have been a good option. Unfortunately, it wasn't officially available in the US until now, but HMD just announced the phone's upcoming release in North America.

In terms of specs, the handset features a 6.2" HD+ display, a battery that can last up to two days, facial recognition for easier unlocking, and a dedicated Assistant button. Sadly, it uses an outdated MicroUSB port instead of the more modern and convenient USB-C connector.

If you're into photography, the 13MP and 2MP dual rear cameras will let you shoot photos with bokeh effects. In addition, the Recommended Shot feature automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one.

If you're interested in getting a Nokia 2.3, the device will cost you just $129. Pre-sales in the United States are now open at Best Buy. If you'd rather get your phone from Amazon, the retailer will start telling the handset next week.