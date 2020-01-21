Although relatively new as far as smart home gadgets go, smart displays are beginning to chip away at the market share of their older, display-free counterparts. While the manufacturers of smart speakers and displays alike have attempted to squeeze the best possible sound out of these devices, it's hard to match the more than 100 years of audio experience that a company like JBL can bring to the table. As of right now, Best Buy has the JBL Link View available for the discounted price of $94.99 — its lowest yet.

When we reviewed the JBL Link View, we commended this particular smart display for the output of its dual 10W speakers and their ability to rattle a room, sturdy construction, and built-in privacy controls. As with other Google-based smart displays, the JBL Link View can be used as a Chromecast target and is compatible with many audio or video apps.

You can use this latest promotion to pick a JBL Link View from your local store, or, if you'd prefer delivery, Best Buy is also offering free shipping. Considering that this is the retailer's designated deal of the day, you'll want to act quickly to get one at this new all-time-low price.