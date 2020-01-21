Apple might be upset (and maybe a little envious) when it comes to Google's massive success in education, with over 30 million Chromebooks in the classroom to date. Today HP is revealing four more models for its educational lineup in sizes from 11 to 14 inches, sporting student-resistant designs, the same deep G Suite for Education integration, and prices that all start under $300.

HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE and 11A G8 EE

Two of the Chromebooks, the 11 G8 EE and 11A G8 EE, are nearly identical. They're both durable 11" models with spill-resistant keyboards, tested to survive drops of varying heights and validated with specific testing protocols (HP Total Test Process and MIL-STD 810G). They even have an anti-glare HD IPS touchscreen option, though they're non-touch at the cheapest configurations.

The difference comes down to chipset: the 11A has a dual-core AMD APU (the 1.8 GHz A6-9220C or 1.6 GHzA6-9120C), while the 11 has dual- and quad-core Intel options (N4000, N4020, N4100, N4120).

Specs Chipset AMD (A6-9220C or A4-9120C), or Intel (N4000, N4020, N4100, N4120) Display 11.6" 1366 x 768. SVA or IPS configurations, optional touchscreen RAM Up to 8GB Storage 16GB to 64GB eMMC (32GB for AMD), microSD expandable Ports 2x USB Type-C (3.1 Gen 1) , 2x USB A (Intel: 3.1 Gen 1, AMD: USB 2.0), 3.5mm combination headphone/mic Connectivity Intel: 802.11ac (2x2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5. AMD: Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 (2x2 MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 47.36Wh, charges at 45W Misc 720p HD webcam, Google H1 security chip, microphone Dimensions 11.61 x 8.08 x 0.74" (29.5 x 20.53 x 1.88 cm), starting at 2.91 lbs (1.32 kg), heavier for AMD.

Prices for the 11 G8 EE begin at $259, and it's available now. The AMD-powered 11A will be available in February, price TBD.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE

HP's new 2-in-1 11" Chromebook only comes with Intel chipsets, and it compliments the two other 11" units with a rotating design, optional active Wacom EMR pen/digitizer, and dual cameras. Specs otherwise match the Intel-powered 11 G8 EE (so I won't repeat them here), though there is a slight bump in thickness and weight, it comes with an extra "world-facing" camera curiously embedded into the palm rest, and you're stuck with an IPS display whether you want it or not.

Prices for the 2-in-1 HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE begin at $299, and it's available now.

HP Chromebook 14 G6

The biggest of the new education-targeted Chromebooks is the HP Chromebook 14 G6, its sixth-generation improvement over the G5. On paper, it sounds pretty similar, with a bump to its available Intel chipsets bringing it to the N4000 series. It also offers bigger optional storage capacities, up to 128GB, and faster USB Type-A ports.

Full specs are just below:

Specs Chipset Intel N4000, N4020, N4100, or N4120 Display 14", 1366 x 768 SVA or 1920 x 1080 IPS, touchscreen available. RAM Up to 8GB Storage 16GB to 128GB eMMC Ports 1x USB Type-C (3.1 Gen 1) , 2x USB A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm combination headphone/mic, HDMI Connectivity 802.11ac (2x2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5. Battery 47.36 Wh, rated for 13.5 hours, charges at 45W Misc 720p HD webcam, Google H1 security chip, dual-array microphone Dimensions 12.85 x 8.93 x 0.72" (32.65 x 22.7 x 1.83 cm), starting at 3.38 lb (1.54 kg)

Prices for the 14" model start at $289, and it is available for purchase now.

HP champions the educational durability of all the new 11" Chromebooks with what it calls "pick-proof" keys that resist student efforts to pry them loose, and they all boast a design that can survive splashes and falls alike — within reason. While their specs don't place them among the fastest Chromebooks we've seen, the eminently affordable price tags are much more likely to please school IT departments and budget constraints.

Interested parties can get most of these models as of now, though the AMD-equipped 11" unit won't be available until later.