





Paying for goods at a cashier terminal with just an Android or Wear OS device is one of the many glorious conveniences smartphone owners have at their disposal — or at least many of us do. Eight years after Google Wallet debuted and eventually became Google Pay, some US banks and credit unions are just now picking up support for the service. Here are the latest names to join the masses:

AAA FCU

American Federal Bank

Bronco FCU

Carolina Bank and Trust Co (SC)

Chief Financial Federal Credit Union (MI)

Co-op CU of Montevideo

Community First National Bank

Conway National Bank

Coral Community Federal Credit Union (FL)

Empower Federal Credit Union (NY)

Family Security CU

Financial Partners Federal Credit Union (IN)

First Abilene Federal Credit Union (TX)

First Bank & Trust Company (OK)

First National Bank & Trust Company of Ardmore

First National Bank of Creston

First National Bank of Russell Springs (KY)

First State Bank (TX)

Heritage Bank Minnesota (MN)

Kansas State Bank

Listerhill CU

Mainstreet Community Bank of Florida (FL)

Merchants Bank, National Association (MN)

National Bank of Andrews (TX)

Navigator CU

North Jersey Federal Credit Union (NJ)

Northwest Bank

NRL FCU

Ohio State Bank

Reliant Community FCU

South Bay Credit Union (CA)

StarUSA

Sunmark FCU

Synchrony Bank

Tampa Postal Federal Credit Union (FL)

USF FCU

Victory State Bank (NY)

Viking Bank (MN)

If you'd like to know if your bank or credit union is compatible with Google Pay, check out our previous coverage here, or you can dig through this massive partners list on the Google Pay Help web page. Also, if you haven't done it yet, you can grab the latest version of the Google Pay app from the Play Store below or over at APK Mirror.