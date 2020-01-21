Paying for goods at a cashier terminal with just an Android or Wear OS device is one of the many glorious conveniences smartphone owners have at their disposal — or at least many of us do. Eight years after Google Wallet debuted and eventually became Google Pay, some US banks and credit unions are just now picking up support for the service. Here are the latest names to join the masses:
- AAA FCU
- American Federal Bank
- Bronco FCU
- Carolina Bank and Trust Co (SC)
- Chief Financial Federal Credit Union (MI)
- Co-op CU of Montevideo
- Community First National Bank
- Conway National Bank
- Coral Community Federal Credit Union (FL)
- Empower Federal Credit Union (NY)
- Family Security CU
- Financial Partners Federal Credit Union (IN)
- First Abilene Federal Credit Union (TX)
- First Bank & Trust Company (OK)
- First National Bank & Trust Company of Ardmore
- First National Bank of Creston
- First National Bank of Russell Springs (KY)
- First State Bank (TX)
- Heritage Bank Minnesota (MN)
- Kansas State Bank
- Listerhill CU
- Mainstreet Community Bank of Florida (FL)
- Merchants Bank, National Association (MN)
- National Bank of Andrews (TX)
- Navigator CU
- North Jersey Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- Northwest Bank
- NRL FCU
- Ohio State Bank
- Reliant Community FCU
- South Bay Credit Union (CA)
- StarUSA
- Sunmark FCU
- Synchrony Bank
- Tampa Postal Federal Credit Union (FL)
- USF FCU
- Victory State Bank (NY)
- Viking Bank (MN)
If you'd like to know if your bank or credit union is compatible with Google Pay, check out our previous coverage here, or you can dig through this massive partners list on the Google Pay Help web page. Also, if you haven't done it yet, you can grab the latest version of the Google Pay app from the Play Store below or over at APK Mirror.
It's been a little over a week since Google's last Pay-bank update. Many of us spent the holiday weekend buying way too much stuff, and Google's clearly been shopping as well, picking up 10 new banks to add to the Pay family:
- Ambler Savings Bank (PA)
- Axos Bank
- Bank Cherokee (MN)
- Community State Bank Of Orbisonia (PA)
- First National Bank of Okawville (IL)
- Keystone Bank, N.A. (TX)
- Michigan Columbus Federal Credit Union (MI)
- National Bank of Middlebury (VT)
- Serve Credit Union (IA)
- TrustBank (IL)
Sometimes it's hard to imagine that so many different banks exist. But like grains of sand on a beach, or stars in the night sky, Google's always finding a few more to count. Since our last check-in, the company's added an additional 16 institutions to its list of banks supporting Pay:
- America's Christian Credit Union (CA)
- Cardinal Credit Union (OH)
- Community One Credit Union of Ohio (OH)
- Cornerstone Financial Credit Union (TN)
- Educational Employees Credit Union (CA)
- Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union (NY)
- Fort Financial FCU (IN)
- Mazuma Credit Union (KS)
- Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (NY)
- Midwest BankCentre (MO)
- Ohio University Credit Union (OH)
- Prime Financial Credit Union (WI)
- Raymond James & Associates, Inc (FL)
- Santa Clara Federal Credit Union (CA)
- Solvay Bank (NY)
- The Bank of Denver (CO)
A little over a month has passed since we last tallied up the latest banks to huddle under the Google Pay banner, and while the holiday season can be a slow time for a lot of businesses, that has clearly not been the case with Google and its financial partners, as another 43 of them join the ranks:
- Bank of Farmington (IL)
- Bennington State Bank (KS)
- Bessemer System Federal Credit Union (PA)
- CenterState Bank, N. A. (FL)
- Champion Credit Union
- Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Jackson
- Citizens Deposit Bank (KY)
- Commercial Bank and Trust Company (TN)
- Connect Credit Union (FL)
- Connected Credit Union (ME)
- Crest Savings Bank (NJ)
- Deere Employees CU
- Department of Labor Federal Credit Union (DC)
- East Cambredige Savings Bank (MA)
- Financial Partners Credit Union (CA)
- First National Bank of Omaha (NE)
- FirstBank and Trust (TX)
- GrandSouth Bank (SC)
- Great Erie Federal Credit Union (NY)
- Harvesters Federal Credit Union (FL)
- Home State Bank (IL)
- Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- KV FCU
- Kensington Bank (MN)
- La Colinas Federal Credit Union (TX)
- LifeWay Credit Union (TN)
- Lutheran Federal Credit Union (MO)
- Madison County Federal Credit Union (IN)
- Marion County State Bank (IA)
- Market USA FCU
- Merit Bank (AL)
- Millbury National Bank (MA)
- Mobility Credit Union (TX)
- Palisades Federal Credit Union (NY)
- Premier Bank, Inc. (WV)
- Service Plus Credit Union (IL)
- Tower Federal Credit Union (MD)
- United Bank & Trust Company (IA)
- Vermillion Federal Credit Union (SD)
- WVU Employees Federal Credit Union (WV)
- Wave Federal Credit Union (RI)
- Westside State Bank (IA)
- Yellowstone Bank (MT)
