Behaviour Interactive, HBO and GAEA Announce Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall, a New Mobile Collectible Strategy RPG

June 26, 2019—Behaviour™ Interactive, GAEA and HBO are excited to announce Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall™, a new mobile collectible strategy RPG game based on the world’s most popular TV show. The game is planned for release in 2019 on the Google Play and the App Store. Players can pre-register on the official website (http://www.beyondthewall.bhvr.com) starting today.

In Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall™, players command a castle of the Night’s Watch to defend Westeros and recruit unique characters from around the Seven Kingdoms and beyond. The game’s original narrative is set a few decades before the timeline of the hit TV show, just after Lord Commander Brynden Rivers (also known as Bloodraven and eventually as the Three-Eyed Raven), disappeared while ranging beyond the Wall.

Watch the Teaser trailer here:https://youtu.be/wsZtSD672ts

Players will also find an in-game interface that uses the mysterious powers of the Weirwood Trees to move through history and visit key moments in time. This feature allows players to collect different costumed versions of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, Melisandre and Tormund Giantsbane across various game events and then use the characters in many gameplay modes, including combat - a first for a game in this genre.

“We have been fans of Game of Thrones since the beginning and are incredibly excited to deliver the epic scope of that world into the palm of player’s hands as an innovative strategy game,” said Wayne Meazza, Executive Vice President, Behaviour Interactive.

“From the beginning, we knew we wanted to bring something unique to Game of Thrones fans,” said Justin Jones, Creative Director, Behaviour Interactive. “We believe we’ve designed an experience that blends an original narrative, robust collection strategy and deep squad combat into a next-generation AAA game on mobile.”

“Now that the full televised story of Game Of Thrones is complete, we are excited to launch a new gaming experience which will offer fans a deeper interaction with their favorite show. Game Of Thrones Beyond the Wall™ will tell new stories, revisit old ones and expand the fan experience for anyone who’s not yet ready to leave Westeros behind.” said Jeff Peters, VP of Licensing & Retail, HBO.

“Here at GAEA, you can’t bring up Game of Thrones without triggering an exciting and sometimes intense discussion,” said Yann Wang, CEO, GAEA. “The development of Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall has been a challenging endeavor fueled by great passion from everyone involved. Using state-of-the-art technologies, we are very excited to bring to fans and gamers, this game adaptation of what may be the most popular show around the world.”

Fans can become Lord Commanders by signing up for pre-registration on Google Play, App Store or the official website here. Lord Commanders who pre-register will begin their watch with bonus characters and items (see site for details and restrictions.) Pre-registered Lord Commanders will also receive the latest game news, developer interviews and game updates through email.

About Behaviour Interactive

Founded in 1992, Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive is one of North America’s largest independent game developers with close to 500 employees and over 70 million games sold on every platform, including 10 million copies of its award-winning original IP Dead by Daylight™. To date, the company’s mobile games have reached over 200 million players worldwide. Behaviour counts amongst its partners some of the world’s most recognized brands such as Sony, Disney, Activision, Warner Bros, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Google, Bombardier, Wargaming, HBO, Netease, Gaea, La Capitale and many more. For more information: bhvr.com.

About HBO Licensing & Retail

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO’s global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world and online in the US at http://store.hbo.com.

About GAEA

GAEA is a global interactive entertainment company with offices in Beijing, San Francisco, Tokyo and Seoul. Founded in September 2014, the company has become one of the fastest growing companies in China, and excels in global game development, game distribution, IP cooperation, and M&A with over 1,000 employees from 12 countries and regions. GAEA has published over 20 games on multiple platforms with over 100 million players, including famous Chinese games Soul Clash and Ace of Arenas in various countries. The company is currently working with CD Projekt Red to publish GWENT: The Witcher Card Game in mainland China and also reinvents renowned IPs such as Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Final Fantasy XV and The Legend of Sword and Fairy. More information can be found at www.gaea.com.