The greatest long-term issue with Chromebooks is their fixed lifespan — unlike PCs, where operating system updates are not tied to specific devices, most Chromebooks only get between 5-6 years of updates. It started to look like Google was finally trying to change that last year, when the company gave most Chromebooks another year of software support, and now Google says at least some Chromebooks released this year will get eight years of updates.
"Devices launching in 2020 and beyond will receive automatic updates for even longer," Google wrote in a blog post. "The new Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet and Acer Chromebook 712 will both receive automatic updates until June 2028." It's not explicitly clear if the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and Asus Chromebook Flip C436 will get the full eight years, though they appear to use completely-new hardware platforms, so I would assume they are included.
While it's annoying to see that Chromebooks still have an expiry date (thanks to Google never updating the Linux kernel for each device), eight years is getting close to the maximum usable lifetime from any laptop — unless we're talking about ThinkPads, anyway. Those things just don't die.
This post previously said that all Chromebooks launched in 2020 and beyond would receive eight years of updates, but Google's blog post doesn't explicitly say "all":
And now, devices launching in 2020 and beyond will receive automatic updates for even longer. The new Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet and Acer Chromebook 712 will both receive automatic updates until June 2028. So if you’re considering refreshing your fleet or investing in new devices, now is a great time.
It's not clear exactly what Google means here, beyond the point that some Chromebooks released in 2020 and beyond will receive 8 years of support. It's not even clear if all hardware platforms developed from now on — which OEMs turn into completed Chromebooks — are included.
