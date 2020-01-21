If you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless buds but don't want to spend a fortune, Anker's sub-brand Soundcore has the perfect product to offer: The Liberty Neo combine good audio quality with affordability. They usually sell for $50, but they're currently down to just $30, making them one the cheapest options around.

In our review, we appreciated their build quality and comfort, as well as how they sounded. The three-hour battery life is a bit below the competition, and the outdated microUSB connector is a drawback on a device you buy in 2020. In terms of features, Bluetooth 5.0 contributes to a reliable connection, and the IPX5 water resistance protects the buds from water splashes and rain during your workouts.

If you're interested in getting a pair, use the link below to snatch yours from Amazon. Sadly, only the black variant is on sale.