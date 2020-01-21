Chromebooks are tremendously successful in the US education system, and Acer in particular is among the more prominent players in this market. Thus it comes as no surprise that the company has announced a brand-new device geared to this segment, the Chromebook 712 (going as "817" for commercial customers). Its durable, hardened exterior is paired with the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies on the inside while the laptop also offers a decent selection of ports.

Since the Chromebook is geared towards the education market and might go through clumsy fingers, Acer was quick to highlight the laptop's spill-resistant keyboard and its child safety certifications. This doesn't seem to affect the 712's looks, though, as its all-black, understated plastic design could as well find a spot in a business environment.

Specs Display 12-inch LED-backlit TFT IPS LCD, 1366x912, 3:2 aspect ratio, touch screen option Software Chrome OS CPU Intel Core i3-10110U (2.1 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz, 15 W)

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U (2.4 GHz)

Intel Celeron 5205U (1.9 GHz) RAM 4GB single-channel DDR4, 8GB dual-channel DDR4 Storage 32GB or 64GB eMMC Battery 48Wh Li-ion battery Webcam 1280x720p webcam Connectivity 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (USB charging 5V, 3A; DC-in up to 20V, 45W)

2x USB-C

1x USB 3.0 port

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Wireless connectivity Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201

802.11/a/b/g/n/acR2+ax wireless LAN

Dual Band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

2x2 MU-MIMO technology

Bluetooth 5.0 Measurements 296 (W) x 229 (D) x 21.5 (H) mm Color Shale Black Price Starting at $329 / €299

The 1366x912 IPS screen is fairly small at 12 inches, but its 3:2 aspect ratio is a welcome move away from the 16:9 format many competitors still use. It should help you see more website content at a glance and make it easier to work with Word or Google Docs. The Chromebook 712 is powered by either a 10th-gen Intel Core i3, a Pentium Gold 6405U, or a Celeron 5205U. These processors can be supported by 4 or 8GB of RAM, and the laptop offers storage configurations of 32GB and 64GB. The integrated microSD card reader will help you expand that meager file depot. A 48Wh battery should provide you ample screen-on time away from sockets, but Acer hasn't shared how many hours we can expect yet.

On the sides, you'll find three USB-C connectors, one of which supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 and serves as the charging port. USB-A 3.0 and a headphone jack aren't missing, either. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support should make the laptop pretty future-proof, too.

The Chromebook C712/871 will first be available to education and commercial customers in North America, starting at $329 in March. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will see the Chromebook starting at about €299 in May. Exact pricing and available configurations will differ by region.