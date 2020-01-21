Android tablets seem to exist in a state of permanent limbo, as an ever-smaller number of manufacturers seem interested in bringing them to market. The writing has been on the wall for some time, but after Google announced that it was no longer working to develop new Android-based tablets last year, the fate of Android tablets seems bleaker than ever. The one outlier in this product category is Amazon's Fire family of tablets, all of which are currently discounted by as much as $30 for a limited time.

First up is the Fire 7 tablet, the cheapest of the bunch, which starts at $35 ($15 off), and it comes equipped with a 1024x600 IPS display, 16GB of SD-expandable storage, a Mediatek MT8127 processor, and 1GB of RAM. However, dated specs may have you looking elsewhere if you plan on using this tablet for anything more taxing than browsing the web or streaming video.

Next, we have the Fire HD 8 tablet, now available for as little as $50 ($30 off), which features an 8-inch 1024x600 IPS display, a peppier Mediatek MT8127 processor, and 1.5GB of RAM. Considering that it's improved specs will only cost you $15 more, this

Finally, we come to the Fire HD 10 tablet, with a starting price of $100 ($50 0ff), the largest Fire tablet includes a 10.1-inch display, 32GB of internal storage, a Mediatek MT8173 processor, and 2GB of RAM.

If you prefer your tablet without the clutter of Amazon's "Special Offers" advertisements on your lock screen, be prepared to pay a slight premium. Thankfully, those who choose to upgrade their tablet of choice with additional storage or by removing those pesky, built-in ads will also receive the $30 discount.

Feel free to enjoy your cheap new Fire tablet with Amazon's own Appstore, but if you start hankering for a little more functionality and a broader selection of software, go ahead and check out our guide on installing the Google Play Store.