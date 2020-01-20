It can be difficult to get premium sound without paying a premium price — if you're not shelling out the big bucks, things can sound tinny and thin. If you're on the hunt for a great speaker at a great price, you're in luck: Logitech's Ultimate Ears BLAST is on sale at Amazon for $60 ($20 off).

The BLAST offers 360-degree sound projection and exceptionally clear quality, all while being absurdly loud, likely louder than you'll ever need it to be. It also sports IP67 water resistance, if you'd like to have an ear-crushing pool party. Ultimate Ears also claims the speaker will play for 12 hours on a charge and has a Bluetooth range of 150 feet.

In our review we highlighted the BLAST's excellent sound quality, but we weren't too happy with the quality of the Alexa integration or the hefty price tag. It doesn't look like Alexa functionality has improved over time, but dropping insanely far from $229 at launch to just $60 makes this an easy buy. You can pick up the Ultimate Ears BLAST in Graphite only at Amazon now.