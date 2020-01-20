Although the Galaxy S20 lineup is just around the corner, the S10+ remains a performant and attractive device. If you missed your chance to snatch one for $300 off last month, here's another opportunity to get the same markdown on a brand new handset. The three versions are on sale, namely the 128GB model for $700, 512GB for $950, and 1TB for $1300.

Unlike plenty of other deals, these devices come with Samsung's limited U.S. Warranty and are factory unlocked, meaning they'll work with all four major US carriers. Unfortunately, only the Galaxy S10+ is $300 off, so you're out of luck if you preferred its smaller siblings. Thankfully, the deal applies to all S10+ color variants, so you'll get to pick how your phone looks without having to pay extra.

If you're interested in the deal, don't miss your chance, as it's set to expire at the end of the day.