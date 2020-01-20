Back in November last year, there were reports that EMUI10 (based on Android 10) was rolling out to some of Huawei's flagship phones in global markets such as Europe. It turns out that related only to beta versions of the firmware, and the official word from Huawei is that the stable rollout is only now beginning.
After an extensive testing phase, the final version of EMUI10 is now ready to bring users various UI changes, a new color palette, revised app icons, and a redesigned camera experience. The new dark mode is sure to be pleasing on the eye at night and improved animations should make everything feel a bit smoother.
The update rollout started this month, with the P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X (4G), and Nova 5T the first to get it. Other Huawei phones will get the latest firmware in the coming months, with newer models likely to get it earlier, as is usually the case. Availability will differ depending on which region you're in, so don't panic if the OTA hasn't been pushed to your phone just yet.
You can find out more about what to expect from EMUI10 here.
Comments