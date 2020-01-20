People have been wondering about the full roster of launch titles featured in Google Play Pass — supposedly, we've got over 350 of them to go through. Here's the thing: Google doesn't make it easy to suss out all of the apps participating in the program, whether through the Play Store or external documentation on associated Google sites. Great. Well, guess what? We're gonna give it a try and list as many apps on Play Pass as possible.

If you aren't familiar with what Play Pass entails, we have a guide you can look over right here, but in short, a pass gives you no-charge, ad-free access to premium apps and any in-app purchases for free apps.

In any case, we've sorted through all the initial titles listed in each app and game category showcased in the Play Pass tab of the Play Store and were able to find 251 of the "over 350" apps available. Some apps, such as Tasker, aren't listed in the tab, but do have the Play Pass icon attached to their listings, so we're still on a "be on the lookout" mission for those remaining apps as with new apps coming into the program. Also, don't be surprised to see some duplicate titles, perhaps for generic games or apps — some of them come from different publishers!

Let us know if you've spotted an app not listed here in the comments!