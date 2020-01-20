D3 Go! has announced today that its next mobile game is called G.I. Joe: War On Cobra, and it will be officially launched on Android on January 20th. The title is already available for pre-registration on the Play Store, and for the most part, it would seem that this will exist as a branded release that contains the same amalgamation of gameplay mobile gaming is best known for. So if you're looking to play yet another gacha game that's betting on '80s nostalgia to get people interested in a title built around the same shallow card-based strategy mechanics we've all experienced over and over again, I suppose G.I. Joe: War On Cobra should be on your radar.
As you can see, the trailer linked above shows a little bit of the gameplay from G.I. Joe: War On Cobra. As expected, it's a collection-based strategy game where you'll defend your base or take on other players through PvP. You'll get to choose your team, whether you want to be the good guys working for G.I. Joe Heroes, or the bad guys working for the Cobra Villains. Then it will be up to you to equip your squad and defend your land. It's also clear that you'll have to collect heroes, villains, troops, and vehicles to complete an array of missions to earn additional resources and special rewards.
So far, little is known about how the game will be monetized, but if I had to hazard a guess, I'm willing to bet it will be launched as a free-to-play title filled with in-app purchases. We do know the game will contain ads, and that IAPs will be present, we just don't know how high those IAPs will range. We also know that the game will land on Android on January 20th, and that is is currently available for pre-registration.
So there you have it. G.I. Joe: War On Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android in two weeks, and while it doesn't look like it offers anything special to set itself apart from the wide assortment of strategy games that already exist on the Play Store, I suppose more than a few people will be keen to get in on the nostalgic G.I. Joe theme, especially since you can choose to play as the good guys or the bad guys. I know I would have loved to roleplay as Snake Eyes in my youth, but beyond that, this game looks like a snoozer.
Press Release
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra Pre-registration Now Available on Google Play, Deploys Worldwide on Mobile Devices January 20
Choose Your Side and Build a Team of Your Favorite Heroes, Villains, and Vehicles from the Classic Animated Series and Iconic Action Figure Line
Los Angeles, Calif. - Jan. 7, 2020 - G.I. Joe is here! D3 Go! and Emerald City Games along with Hasbro, Inc. announced today that G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is coming soon to mobile devices. Launching worldwide on the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore on January 20, 2020, G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is full of epic new missions and features a wealth of fan favorite heroes, villains, and vehicles from the 1980s animated TV series and iconic action figure line. Choose your side, build your team, and engage in strategic battles with other players by land, sea, and air!
Players can pre-register G.I. Joe: War on Cobra today via Google Play.
“For us, G.I. Joe is more than just a brand. It’s a shared piece of cultural history that’s near and dear to fans worldwide,” said Brian Etheridge, Vice President of Publishing at D3 Go! “With a proven track record in the mobile space and a passionate team of creatives, we’ve found the right partners with developer Emerald City Games to bring the fun and excitement of the world of G.I. Joe to mobile devices with this game.”
“G.I. Joe has a long, rich history and countless fans around the world,” stated Richard Cleveland, Vice President of Digital Gaming at Hasbro. “We look forward to launching a new way for current and new fans to enjoy the brand, and know that this game brings the brand to life in a new and exciting way!”
In G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, choose a side and fight! The War on Cobra wages on, but where does your allegiance lie? Fight for freedom and save the world from total chaos by joining the Joes. Or show your might in your quest for world domination by joining the forces of Cobra. The fate of the world is at stake. Will you be its savior or conqueror?
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra includes many of your favorite heroes, villains, and vehicles. Here’s just a small sample of the fan-favorites players can look forward to collecting to build their ultimate team at launch!
G.I. Joe Heroes
Duke
Scarlett
Roadblock
Snake Eyes
Cobra Villains
Cobra Commander
Baroness
Destro
Storm Shadow
G.I. Joe Vehicles
Killer W.H.A.L.E.
V.A.M.P.
Cobra Vehicles
Piranha
Stinger
G.I. Joe: War On Cobra is officially available on the Play Store
At the beginning of January, we learned that G.I. Joe: War On Cobra would land on the Play Store on January 20th, which is today. This means the game is now officially available, and as expected, it is a free-to-play release, so advertisements and in-app purchases are present, with the game's IAPs ranging up to $99.99 per item. While this is hardly a surprise for a branded gacha game, I can't help but feel that this title exists as a cash-in on '80s nostalgia that really doesn't bring anything new to the table besides a plethora of collectible G.I. Joe characters. While it's slightly interesting that you can choose to play as the good or bad guys in this strategy-based release, this feels like a cheap trick to pad out the roster of collectible characters more than anything. So far, user reviews aren't very positive, and from what I've played, it's clear that this is a game that's easily skipped, unless you're a die-hard G.I. Joe fan. So if you'd still like to install the title to see how it stacks up, you can grab G.I. Joe: War On Cobra from the Play Store widget linked above.
Press Release
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra Brings Massive Battles to Smartphones with Global Launch
Engage in Strategic Battles by Land, Sea, and Air – and Build the Ultimate Team of Heroes, Villains, and Vehicles from the Beloved G.I. JOE Franchise
Los Angeles, Calif. - Jan. 20, 2020 - The Cobra revolution has begun! And wherever there is trouble, G.I. JOE is there. Choose your side and join the battle today in G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, launching worldwide today for iOS and Android devices. Will you fight for valor and support the Joes? Or will you show your might with team Cobra?
Developed by the passionate team of creatives at Emerald City Games – and published by D3 Go! in partnership with HASBRO, Inc., G.I. Joe: War on Cobra brings the world of G.I. JOE to life as never before seen with a massive roster of heroes, villains, vehicles, and troops from the beloved animated series, iconic toy line, and comics. Do you have what it takes to create a strategy to take out foes by land, sea, or air - anytime and anywhere? Download today for your preferred device via the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore!
In G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, choose a side and fight! The War on Cobra wages on, but where does your allegiance lie? Fight for freedom and save the world from total chaos by joining the Joes. Or show your might in your quest for world domination by joining the forces of Cobra. The fate of the world is at stake. Will you be its savior or conqueror?
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra features many of your fan favorite G.I. Joe Heroes and Cobra Villains including Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Baroness, Destro, Storm Shadow, and look out for even more characters in the coming weeks. Jump right into battle this week in the Silent Strike and the Shadow and Death Event and fight to unlock Snake Eyes or Storm Shadow to add some devastating melee skills to your squad. Stay tuned for a new event featuring Roadblock and Baroness on January 24!
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra Key Features
Collect Hero, Troop, Command, and Vehicle cards inspired by the classic and beloved G.I. JOE animated series and action figure toy lines.
Compete with other players in PvP battles and work your way up the ranks!
Equip your Squad and defend your base from land, sea, or air assaults with special defenses, including Turrets, Sea Mines, Armed Troops and Heavy Artillery.
Choose a side! Both G.I. Joe and Cobra factions have unique Units and Buildings with different playstyles for a truly substantial experience.
Battles require strategic deployment of Units and quick responses to ensure the ultimate victory!
Knowing is half the battle! Visit the game website at www.gijoewaroncobra.com for more information and stay up to date on the latest by signing up for the official D3 Go! newsletter. Join the community on the official forums, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About D3 Go!
D3 Go! is a leading worldwide publisher and developer of original and licensed interactive entertainment video games based in Encino, CA. D3 Go! is dedicated to creating the best player experience and support on all major gaming platforms and mobile devices. D3 Go! is a subsidiary of D3Publisher Inc. and is ultimately owned by BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. For more information, please visit https://d3go.com.
About Emerald City Games
Located in Burnaby, British Columbia and founded in 2008, Emerald City Games has assembled a team of the industry’s most talented developers. They have consistently pushed the boundaries in gameplay and art to create successful, award-winning games such as Sacred Seasons 1 and 2, Lionheart Tactics and Lionheart Dark Moon. With their latest endeavor, G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, the studio aims to push things even further in their quest to create the next Top 10 game for mobile.
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, as well as its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).
