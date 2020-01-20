Welcome to Monday, everyone. Last week ended with more than a few quality sales, and today's roundup is no slouch, either. So not only do I have a solid list of apps to share, but today's list of games also contains a few noteworthy standouts, such as Icewind Dale, Death Squared, and Gunslugs 3. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 40 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mega Call Recorder Advanced $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Rotation Lock Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. SnagID - Site Snagging, Auditing & Inspection Tool $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Camera 4K Pro - Perfect, Selfie, Video, Photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. CM File Manager $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Fedilab $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Free for All VPN - Paid VPN Proxy Master 2020 $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. GO Speed Booster - Cleaner & Booster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Quit smoking $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. AuditBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours

Games

  1. SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Bouncy Music 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Rope Breaker 3D - rope cutting puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Animal Camp - Healing Resort $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. VR Army Museum (CardBoard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nexus Revamped Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Ciclo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dock 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. MIUI 10 Pixel - icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Word Clock - Watchface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Ghost Paid VPN Super VPN Safe Connect - Easy VPN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Contractor Quotes $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Vocabulary and Grammar for Cambridge First® B2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Voice to text $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Magic Flames: fire simulation sandbox & wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. My Lifetime Diary Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Net TuneUp PRO $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Spelling Check PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Weather Forecast Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Natural Soccer - Fun Arcade Football Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Gunslugs 3 $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Valleys Between $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Death Squared $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Lost Artifacts: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. OTTTD : Over The Top TD $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  15. Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Build, Train & Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. SpecTrek $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Gnomes Garden: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  2. Kraken - Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days