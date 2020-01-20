Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. Last week ended with more than a few quality sales, and today's roundup is no slouch, either. So not only do I have a solid list of apps to share, but today's list of games also contains a few noteworthy standouts, such as Icewind Dale, Death Squared, and Gunslugs 3. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 40 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.
Free
Apps
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mega Call Recorder Advanced $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rotation Lock Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SnagID - Site Snagging, Auditing & Inspection Tool $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Camera 4K Pro - Perfect, Selfie, Video, Photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CM File Manager $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fedilab $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Free for All VPN - Paid VPN Proxy Master 2020 $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- GO Speed Booster - Cleaner & Booster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quit smoking $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- AuditBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
Games
- SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bouncy Music 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rope Breaker 3D - rope cutting puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- VR Army Museum (CardBoard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nexus Revamped Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ciclo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dock 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIUI 10 Pixel - icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Clock - Watchface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ghost Paid VPN Super VPN Safe Connect - Easy VPN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Contractor Quotes $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vocabulary and Grammar for Cambridge First® B2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Voice to text $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magic Flames: fire simulation sandbox & wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Lifetime Diary Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Net TuneUp PRO $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spelling Check PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Natural Soccer - Fun Arcade Football Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs 3 $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Valleys Between $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Squared $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Build, Train & Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpecTrek $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kraken - Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
