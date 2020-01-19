Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the sequel to Orange Pixel's fantastic roguelike Space Grunts, a quirky collection game from the creators of Peace, Death, and an exploration-focused roguelike platformer that contains an interesting monochromatic theme. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of January 13th, 2020.

Space Grunts 2

Android Police coverage: Space Grunts 2 is an enjoyable card-based roguelike from OrangePixel, now available for $3.99

Space Grunts 2 is a delightful card-based roguelike from OrangePixel, a studio that has amassed quite a library of quality Android games. Since Space Grunts 2 serves as a sequel, it's worth keeping in mind that the card-based mechanics are new, replacing the old loot system from the original title. Luckily collecting and utilizing your cards offers a much more robust way to take down your foes. So really, Space Grunts 2 serves as a polished sequel that also brings something new to the table, and it's a blast to play. Hands-down, this is my favorite game this week.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DRAW CHILLY

Draw Chilly comes from the same people that created Peace, Death, an arcade game that plays similarly to the political puzzle sim Papers, Please. Draw Chilly is a totally different beast, though quirky humor is still very much present. The goal of this release is to employ a bunch of wrench-wielding mechanics so that they can fight a bunch of monkeys. To do this, you will have to grow a city as you help your squad grow stronger. The game has also been available on Steam since last November, so if you'd like to check out a few reviews from existing users, you can do so on Valve's site.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

CHAMBER

Chamber is an exploration-focused roguelike platformer that contains randomly generated levels to ensure a ton of replayability in a game that plays a heck of a lot like a Metroidvania. The monochromatic theme is probably the first thing people will notice about this release, which is unique enough but doesn't really add much to the gameplay. Still, despite the title's absence of color, this is a great platformer that's worth the asking price.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Somnium

At first glance, Somnium may not look like much, but that assumption couldn't be further from the truth. If you enjoy challenging platformers like Super Meat Boy or VVVVVV, then you should definitely check out Somnium. Each level is handcrafted, so there's no procedural generation here, which means the entire game was designed with purpose, and that purpose is to challenge players with a tough minimal platformer that's completely free to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Match City

Match City is a new release built around the same tired matching mechanic we've all had to put up with since the popularity of the matching game Threes. Fortunately, there is also a city-building aspect in this release, where you'll combine buildings to create new ones in order to grow your city. While I can't say I'm a fan of the title's familiar mechanics, at the very least, this is a matching game that offers something a little more than simply matching objects with one another ad nauseam.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Destiny of Khando: Action Platformer 2D

Destiny of Khando is a 2D action platformer that offers pixel-based art, 50 handcrafted levels that span across five different worlds, five challenging boss fights, and quality controls. The controls are especially important since this is a game that requires precision. All in all, this is a competent pixel-based platformer that's a blast to play, and it looks good while you're doing it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.49

Paintball Graffiti

Paintball Graffiti is just that, a game where you'll fling paintballs at stencils to create colorful images of familiar logos and art. Much like the actual act of painting graffiti, you'll use stencils in this game to create the different sections of each image, changing out colors when changing a stencil so that each color of each image is represented. While I can't say the actual act of painting graffiti in this game is all that entertaining after the first few minutes, I suppose the graffiti theme is somewhat interesting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Retro Bowl

Retro Bowl is clearly a football game that's shooting for a nostalgic look that calls back of fond memories of the Tecmo Bowl series. The setup is eerily similar, especially since you'll play on an identical vertical field. So if you're looking for the retroist of retro football games for your Android device, Retro Bowl is a solid choice this week.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Mineblast!!

Mineblast is an enjoyable 2D platformer that features fully destructible environments and physics. Not only does this mechanic play a significant role in your advancement through the game's stages, but it's also a nifty feature to take advantage of to search out hidden secrets. So if you're the sort of person that loves platformers as well as games that reward exploration, then you should definitely check out Mineblast this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

My Zombie Wife

My Zombie Wife is an early access release that plays much like an idle game, but then again, what mobile game doesn't. I suppose there are a few mechanics in this title that separates it from the standard idle gameplay loop, but essentially you'll spend your time clicking on the screen to gather currency that can then be used to unlock collectibles. While I can't say any of this sounds interesting to me, I guess there is still some fun to be had with the goofy theme and mindless gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Dream League Soccer 2020

Dream League Soccer 2020 is a new soccer game that caters to FIFPro fans, thanks to the fact that this title offers over 3,500 FIFPro licensed players. I suppose that's really the only choice for most developers since I'm sure the FIFA license is exponentially much more expensive. Career mode does require an internet connection, but past that, the controls and graphics for this soccer game are all on point. Of course, like all licensed sports games, the IAPs in this release aren't that great.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

RPG Miden Tower

RPG Miden Tower is the latest RPG from Kemco to receive an English translation, and much like every other RPG from the dev, this too is a paid release that also contains a bunch of in-app purchases. You'd think after this many years, the dev could finally sink some time into creating a deep and engaging game that isn't monetized so poorly, but I guess Kemco is perfectly happy pumping out one generic RPG after another instead of making games people will remember.

Monetization: $8.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Black Clover Phantom Knights

Black Clover Phantom Knights is the latest release from Bandai Namco, and it's basically a gacha game with a licensed anime theme. As you would expect, you'll have to build a team, to then take on your foes. After all, this is a strategic RPG, so everything is turn-based, and each match will play out on a grid. Past that, you can expect to find the same convoluted menu systems that tend to appear in similar titles. So if you enjoy cluttered menus, constant notifications, and a pointless story, I see no reason why this gacha game is any worse than all the rest. At the very least, the Black Clover branding should pull in more than a few users.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

MINImax Tinyverse

MINImax Tinyverse is a free-to-play strategy game that has made its way from Steam to Android this week, and it's still pay-to-win, so that's something to consider. Essentially this is a competitive tower defense game, better known as a Clash Royale clone. Sure, the art in this title is much more striking than anything you would get in Clash Royale, so I suppose that is a solid draw. Still, I can't ignore the fact that this is yet another new release that's offering more of the same tired gameplay we've all seen before.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Arknights

Arknights is a tower defense gacha game that contains an anime theme. Its graphics are indeed stunning, though the gameplay offers exactly what you would expect. There are systems upon systems upon systems to keep track of, constant notifications, and of course, a bunch of characters that have to be collected in order to advance properly. It would seem gacha fans are already in love with the title, though for me, I don't see much that differentiates this release from the plethora of gacha games already available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Extraordinary Ones

Extraordinary Ones is the latest release from NetEase Games, and it's a free-to-play 5v5 MOBA, because why wouldn't it be. Ideally, this is a fast-paced MOBA perfect for short play sessions, but of course, it's monetized just as poorly as every other mobile MOBA out there today. So far, many users are reporting server lag, on top of reports that the game crashes often. I suppose this is to be expected for a new release, but it sure would be nice if devs could figure this stuff out before release, you know, since it's their job. Of course, if the dev isn't even worried about the game's quality upon first impression, I suppose that's a clue they don't think very much of their customers either.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Shy Bunnies

Shy Bunnies is an early access release from Noodlecake Studios, and it's a zany multiplayer battler where you'll fight to the death by stomping on the competition's head. The graphics are clearly adorable, and the competitive gameplay can be fun, especially since there are four separate game modes to play through. Just keep in mind that this is a beta release currently in testing, so bugs may crop up as you play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Warface: Global Operations – FPS Action Shooter

Warface: Global Operations is the latest shooter to land on the Play Store, and as you would expect, it's filled with in-app purchases. The first thing to note is that the controls are awkward, thanks to the game's built-in auto-fire. This means as you stand still your gun will follow any enemy that happens to get close enough, and so you will have to continually work against this to try and retain control of your weapon. So even if you ignore the bland stylings of this release, there's no ignoring the junk controls.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Auto Chess for Heroes Infinity

You just have to love how there are still people out there that think they will strike it rich by copying successful games. If you haven't been paying attention to current trends, you may not have noticed that every dev and their mother is working on some sort of auto chess game, a genre already losing steam, and yet the clones just keep on pouring in. Auto Chess for Heroes Infinity is, of course, one such clone, and best of all, its dev thinks it's a smart idea to list the game for $0.99 so that they can continually place it on sale, a cheap trick for preferred placement on the Play Store. So yeah, you have been warned, stay away from this one, especially since there are much better auto chess games out there already.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Fable Valley

Fable Valley is one of the newer MMORPGs to arrive on the Play Store, and as you can see, it contains a cutesy anime theme. Sadly it would appear that performance is an issue, with many users experiencing lag all over the place. Then there is the title's monetization to consider, which isn't great, and on top of that, the game's text moves so fast it isn't very easy to read an entire speech bubble before it disappears. All in all, this is a laggy MMO that does little to set itself apart from the crowd, so unless you plan on playing for free, you can probably skip this one.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

