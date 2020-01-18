The never-ending drama between Huawei and the United States government has only sped up the company's desire to rid its dependence on U.S. technology. Huawei is already making its own operating system and app store, and now Huawei's phones will have a mapping tool ⁠— courtesy of TomTom.

Instead of using the crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap database, which powers most alternatives to Google Maps, Huawei has reportedly reached a deal to access maps, traffic information, and navigation software from TomTom. Given that TomTom is based in the Netherlands, the partnership won't be affected by the United States' battles with Huawei and China.

According to a spokesperson at TomTom, the deal was reached "some time ago," but was not made public until now. The financial details of the agreement were not revealed.