The smaller Pixel 4 has floated around $600-700 since release, and currently goes for $799 from the Google Store. If you buy the Pixel 4 from Amazon right now for $699.00, the retailer will throw in a $200 gift card, effectively discounting the phone to $499.

If you need a refresher, the small Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p OLED screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 2,800mAh battery. The model that comes with the gift card is the 64GB variant. You can read our full review of the Pixel 4 here for more details.

The Pixel 4 is a great all-around device ⁠— it won our Reader's Choice Smartphone of the Year award last year. However, the smaller battery on the base Pixel 4 might not last everyone through an entire day, especially if you use features like face unlock and the always-on screen. But hey, you can put that $200 towards a battery case.