Gone are the days when you had to carry a variety of chargers and cables in your bag. Thanks to the USB-C standard, you can use a single wall charger to power all of your devices, including your laptop. Unfortunately, most 60W ones are relatively bulky, but Choetech's is compact and as powerful as a standard MacBook Pro charger, and it's currently down to just $9 thanks to this deal.

The device delivers up to 60W over USB-C PD, letting you charge your smartphone, tablet, or laptop at full speed. The built-in chip automatically identifies the voltage and current required by the device to charge, preventing over-current and over-voltage. Sadly, no cable is provided in the box, so you'll either have to use your own or buy one separately. The charger is also smaller than most ones, as it's 30% the size of a regular MacBook Pro charger while delivering the same amount of energy.

In order to pay just $9 for the charger, you'll have to apply the on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart, letting you save 33% off the price. Then, use promo code 9MMQPI8S when checking out, bringing the price down to just $9. Unfortunately, non-prime members will have to pay $6 for shipping, but the deal still remains interesting even if you don't have a subscription.