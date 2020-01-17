Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, begins trialing on November 19 — you'll need to buy a $130 Founder's Edition kit to get access — and is expected to expand to the general audience sometime in 2020. So far, 30 games have been announced for the early roster and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along this year. It can be a little hard to keep track of things, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.
Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our stories here and here.
We'll be updating the following list frequently until when Stadia Base launches, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track progress.
Available titles
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Initial Release: October 5, 2018
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Initial Release: July 5, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Destiny 2
-
Initial Release: September 6, 2017
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch: all expansions included with Founder's Edition kit for $130)
-
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Initial Release: November 19, 2018
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- FINAL FANTASY XV
- Initial Release: November 29, 2016
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Football Manager 2020
- Initial Release: November 19, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- GRID
- Initial Release: September 13, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Gylt
- Initial Release: November 19, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch Exclusive)
- Just Dance 2020
- Initial Release: November 5, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Kine
- Initial Release: October 17, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Metro Exodus
- Initial Release: February 15, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Initial Release: April 23, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- NBA 2K20
- Initial Release: September 6, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Rage 2
- Initial Release: May 14, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Initial Release: November 5, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- Initial Release: June 25, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Thumper
- Initial Release: October 10, 2016
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Tomb Raider Trilogy
- Initial Release: March 22, 2011
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Trials Rising
- Initial Release: February 26, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
-
- Initial Release: July 26, 2019
- Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
- Darksiders Genesis
- Initial Release: December 5, 2019
- Stadia Release: December 5, 2019
- Borderlands 3
- Initial Release: September 13, 2019
- Stadia Release: December 17, 2019
-
- Initial Release: October 25, 2016
- Stadia Release: December 17, 2019
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Initial Release: October 4, 2019
- Stadia Release: December 18, 2019
Games with announced release dates
- Windjammers 2
- Initial Release: "2019"
- Stadia Release: "2019" (presumably)
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- Initial Release: February 4, 2020
- Stadia Release: February 4, 2020
- Marvel's Avengers (New)
- Initial Release: May 15, 2020
- Stadia Release: May 15, 2020
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Initial Release: September 17, 2020
- Stadia Release: Within 2020
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Initial Release: Spring 2020
- Stadia Release: Spring 2020
- Destroy All Humans (Remastered)
- Initial Release: June 21, 2005
- Stadia Release: 2020 (presumably)
-
- Initial Release: March 20, 2020
- Stadia Release: Within 2020
- Get Packed
- Stadia Release: Exclusive, within 2020
- Gods & Monsters
- Initial Release: February 25, 2020
- Stadia Release: Within 2020
- Watch Dogs Legion (New)
- Initial Release: March 6, 2020
- Stadia Release: Within 2020
Games without release dates
- Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound
- Initial Release: "when it's ready"
- Stadia Release: TBA
- The Crew 2
- Initial Release: June 29, 2018
- Stadia Release: TBA
- The Division 2
- Initial Release: March 15, 2019
- Stadia Release: TBA
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Initial Release: April 4, 2014
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Initial Release: March 26, 2019
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Spitlings
- Initial Release: TBA
- Stadia Release: TBA
- Superhot
- Initial Release: February 25, 2016
- Stadia Release: TBA
Stadia Connect: Gamescom
Here are the latest titles announced at the Stadia Connect event during Gamescom:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Kine
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Windhammers 2
- Destroy All Humans
- Superhot
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
Red Dead Redemption 2
Developer Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC next month, and that includes Stadia.
Saddle up! Red Dead Redemption 2 is officially coming to Stadia at launch. pic.twitter.com/fkrDI5rzvf
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 4, 2019
DOOM Eternal is delayed
DOOM Eternal developer id Software has tweeted out an update to the game's release time frame, delaying from its original November 22 date to March 20, 2020. Up to this point, it was not clear if its debut would have been timed to go out during Stadia's beta phase or its public launch.
An update on DOOM Eternal: pic.twitter.com/2LWrfh6e4Z
— DOOM (@DOOM) October 8, 2019
Supercross 3
Monster Energy Supercross 3 — The Official Videogame has been announced for release on February 4, 2020. Stadia will be a launch platform.
Launch titles
Google has announced that 12 titles will launch with Stadia on November 19.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- GYLT
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Samurai Shodown
The list above has been updated with that information.
More launch titles
Google has announced ten more games that will be available at launch tomorrow.
- Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Grid 2019
- Metro Exodus
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
The list above has been updated to also reflect Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint coming out before 2020 and Doom: Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Stadia next year.
Spitlings announcement
German publishing house HandyGames will bring arcade party game Spitlings, developed by Massive Miniteam, to Stadia as a premiere platform. No word on a release date.
- Source:
- HandyGames
Games available December 17, 18
Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 have been announced to be available on Stadia today. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming tomorrow.
Cyberpunk 2077 delayed
CD PROJEKT RED has announced on its Twitter account that Cyberpunk 2077 will miss its original April 16 release target and be delayed to September 17. The game is fully playable, but the firm is going for depth and polish.
We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV
— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020
Comments