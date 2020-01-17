Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is finally here, so it's time to celebrate by exploring the latest sales available on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold, and I'm glad to report that there are more than a few high-quality games available in today's list, such as Slayaway Camp, Distraint 2, Beholder, and three separate Pac-Man titles. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Spanish - Frase Master Pro $10.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Luci 💤 - Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fedilab $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- iJuggle Pro: The Improved Juggling Experience $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amoled Rush : Neon Arcade Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bigfoot Quest $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Pixel - Hardcore platformer $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stories: Of Demi-Gods and Men $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ball Collect 3D - Best casual endless game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Floor Breaker 3D - Best endless puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Race 3D - Cool Relaxing endless running game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- PieCons - Ultimate Android Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SD Card Test Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $3.90 -> $2.70; Sale ends in 3 days
- WiFi Speed Test Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Default App Manager $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pedometer - step counter - calorie counter PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EX Music MP3 Player Pro - 90% Launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends ?
Games
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- X Epic Legends - Battle Shooter $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Horror-Number 752 (Out of isolation) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.83; Sale ends in 6 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knightfall $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Mental Hospital V - Horror Games. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- Ms. PAC-MAN $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends ?
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends ?
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends ?
Icon packs & customization
- SuperBlack Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
