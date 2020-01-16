Google launched Stadia late last year for those who bought the Founder's Edition bundle, and not much has changed since then. You still need to buy a spendy Pro bundle to unlock access to the game streaming service, and the feature set is limited. However, Google says it has big plans for Staia in Q1 2020. Many of the promised features will bulk up web support, but you'll also be able to play on more phones.

Here's the full list of improvements Google promises for Stadia in the coming months.

Support for 4k gaming on the Web

Add further Assistant functionality when playing on the Web

Support additional Android Phones

Wireless gameplay on the Web through the Stadia controller

This will come as good news for anyone who uses Stadia primarily on a Chromebook or other laptop. You'll be able to untether that controller from the computer and interact with Assistant more often. Should your system have a 4K screen (like that fancy new Samsung Chromebook), you'll be able to take advantage of all those pixels in Stadia. Thus far, Stadia's Android support has been limited to Pixel phones. That will also change in the first quarter of the year. Google stops short of saying all phones will work with Stadia, but there will be "additional" supported Android phones. That's a step in the right direction at least.

Google has not said a peep about the free tier of Stadia. Currently, everyone is on the Pro trial that came with the launch bundles, but those won't last much longer. So, we expect news about the base tier soon.