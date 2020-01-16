Two weeks after the Galaxy S10 line received its stable One UI 2.0 build, it’s time for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ to get the latest Android flavor. According to a report by SamMobile, the two late-2019 Samsung flagships are receiving the Android 10 update in Germany, although the rollout is limited to a small group of beta testers. This stable release follows a five-round beta testing that concluded just a couple of days ago.
Samsung is rolling out the stable build only to its beta testers in Germany to possibly look out for any major bug. Besides SamMobile, the confirmation also comes from some Redditors who got the update in Germany just a few hours back. The same Reddit users also mention that Google Pay remains broken even after installing this final Android 10 firmware, although it wasn’t immediately clear how widespread the issue is.
The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 build version N975F***1BSL7 maintains the December security patch level and weighs 144.2MB for those currently on the beta. You can head to the Software update section of the Settings menu to check if the update has hit your unit. A wider release may follow soon to cover the units running stable Android Pie in more international markets, as Samsung intends to update all its recent flagships to the newer version before January ends.
Previous rollouts
Now for users on Pie stable
Those running stable Android Pie on their Note10 and Note10+ have begun receiving the final Android 10 update, though the rollout is still limited to Germany. That means only the Exynos variants of the two phones are eligible for this update right now, while users outside the European market may have to wait for a few more weeks. A couple of Reddit users from the UK and Russia mentioned that their Samsung Members app notified them of a January release.
The update weighs over 1.9GB for the Note10+ users, as pointed out in the screenshot by SamMobile. It should roll out to all eligible units in Germany over the coming days, while more markets should join soon.
France, Poland, India, UAE, more
Samsung has seemingly fast-tracked the rollout process over the past couple of days as the stable Android 10 build has reached several more markets in Europe and Asia. The confirmation for Poland came from our tipster, while a tweet pointed at the update’s availability in India. One UI 2.0 is also hitting Note10 units in Israel, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Trinidad, and Nicaragua, according to a bunch of Reddit threads.
In addition to these, SamMobile also appears to have received confirmations for more countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, which are listed below:
UK, Mexico, Russia, more
Android 10 is now rolling out to Note10 users on O2 in the UK, according to an update from SamMobile. It is also reaching those running stable version Android Pie in Mexico, Russia, Greece, Denmark, and Turkey.
Verizon
The update has now reached Verizon Note10 and Note10+ units in the US, according to our tipster and a bunch of commenters, one of whom also got Android 10 on their 5G variant.
AT&T
After Verizon, it’s time for AT&T-locked Note10 devices to get the new build. A couple of our commenters received the update weighing over 2.2GB a few hours back, and so did our tipster.
T-Mobile
A bunch of Redditors with T-Mobile-branded Note10 units in the US have begun receiving the Android 10 build. Similar to AT&T’s, the update weighs just over 2.2GB, according to the screenshot shared by a user.
Update notifications have also started appearing on T-Mobile's site.
US unlocked
One UI 2.0 is now reaching the unlocked Note10 (SM-N970U1) and Note10+ (SM-N975U1) units in the US, a few Reddit users and one of our commenters confirmed. The update weighs in at roughly 2.1GB for the Plus model.
Sprint, Star Wars edition
Two days down in 2020, Sprint has finally joined other major US carriers in pushing the latest Android update to its Note10 series devices. Several users have reported receiving the firmware on their Sprint-locked handsets, along with those using an unlocked Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition.
Canada
Canadian Note10 units on four major carriers — Telus, Bell, Rogers, and Sasktel — are now receiving the latest One UI 2.0 update, according to a bunch of users who took to Reddit to spread the word. Other carriers shouldn’t take long to join this rollout.
UK Note10+ 5G, Indonesia
Based on the information provided by our tipster, we can confirm that the unlocked Note10+ 5G in the UK is getting the latest Android build. The update is also hitting non-5G Note10 units in Indonesia, according to a Reddit post.
Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Qatar
According to a couple of Reddit users, Android 10 is now rolling out to both unlocked and Vodafone-branded Note10 units in Australia. The rollout status on the carrier’s local site still hasn’t changed from “Test in progress,” though. The update is also reaching devices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Qatar as we speak.
- Source:
- SamMobile
- Thanks:
- Piotr S.,
- Michael D.,
- Ramon Alvarado,
- Robert Thomas Johnson,
- @WinDroidGuy,
- Miguel Alvarado,
- glenn alpern,
- William,
- kenneth blanks,
- ,
- Dervis Dag,
- hoy_buloy
