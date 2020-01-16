Fossil has been throwing its Gen 4 Sport watches into the deep discount bin the past few days, and today a plethora of 41mm versions joins the others. The watches have just received an update that gives them access to newer battery-saving techniques, so it's a great time to give them a shot.

Most sites have lowered the multitudes of 41mm colors to $99 this week, marking a new low in price for the watch. Our review of the Fossil Sport watch praised its battery life, Wear OS features, and build, while we were less enthused by its lack of microphone and speaker.

If you're interested in picking up one, they're on sale currently on Fossil's website, Amazon, and Best Buy.