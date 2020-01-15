Back in 2010, Hipmunk launched with the promise to simplify and improve flight search across multiple airlines and released an Android app soon after. Its innovations have long been copied by other search engines including Google, which made it hard for the company to keep up. It was acquired by SAP Concur in 2016, and Hipmunk has announced today that it will shut down for good on January 23. The business-focused Concur Hipmunk service is also retiring.

Since it only acts as a search engine and not as a booking service, your travel plans won't be affected by the shutdown — any reservations you've made or plan to make up to January 23 will remain valid. Trip data stored on Hipmunk won't be available after that date, though, so you'll need to refer to your emails or other booking documents from the airline or hotel itself. If you've used Concur Hipmunk, you'll still be able to view your travel information in your Concur or TripIt account.

SAP Concur has told PhocusWire there will be no layoffs and "employees who are currently working on Hipmunk will be moving to similar roles based on their skill set, level and job profile." If you want to take one last look at the service before it shuts down, head to the Play Store or hipmunk.com.