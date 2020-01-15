Square Enix has just announced that it will be shutting down Mobius Final Fantasy, a free-to-play RPG originally released in 2016. The game's servers have been offline in Japan since December, and as of this morning, the studio has made it clear that the global version will be shut down on June 30, 2020. Updates and in-game events will still take place in the coming months, including the conclusion of the Warrior of Despair story, though Magicite (purchasable in-game currency) sales will end in March.

It would appear that Square Enix has yet to bother updating the Play Store listing for Mobius Final Fantasy to let users know that the game will be ending six months from now, but at the very least, the company has posted the appropriate information on its website. So after shutting down the game's servers in Japan this past December, it's now clear that the global version will be shut down by mid-year 2020. For the full schedule, read below.

■Jan. 15, 2020 at 7:00 pm PST (UTC-8) ・End-of-service notification (this notice) ■Mar. 31, 2020 at 8:00 pm PDT (UTC-7) ・End of "Magicite" sales in the global version of the game * Any purchased "Magicite" can be used until the end of service. ■ Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm PDT (UTC-7) ・End of service

As you can see, the above timeline specifically details that all in-app purchases in Mobius Final Fantasy will end on March 31st. However, any unused currency will still be viable until the game's servers are shut down on June 30th. I suppose this is a good way to ensure players won't be stuck with any unused currency, though it does make me wonder how those that heavily invested in this title feel about the looming closure. I suppose as the years move on, we'll see more and more free-to-play mobile game closures as these titles inevitably fall out of fashion to the new and shiny, though it does beg the question whether or not any of excessively priced IAPs were ever worth it when it's clear that devs will cut ties with these sort of games the second they aren't profitable.